Jose Berrios is the American League Pitcher of the Month for April.

In six starts, the Toronto Blue Jays righty was 3-2 with a 1.44 earned run average and 31 strikeouts over 43.2 innings of work.

A two-time All-Star, this is the first Pitcher of the Month honour for the 29-year-old Berrios, who is in his ninth big league season.

It's the first time a Blue Jays pitcher has claimed the honour since Alek Manoah in September of 2022.

Berrios becomes the 12th Jays pitcher to be named Pitcher of the Month following Manoah, Robbie Ray, Ricky Romero, Mark Buehrle, Roy Halladay, Roger Clemens, Pat Hentgen, Juan Guzman, Jim Clancy, Dave Stieb and Doyle Alexander.