ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Max Scherzer took what the Toronto Blue Jays hope is a significant step in his return from a right thumb injury on Wednesday when he threw to hitters for the first time since going on the injured list in March.

“I thought his stuff was really good,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said before Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. “Afterward, he said he felt good, so that’s a really good step in the right direction.”

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner who signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal with Toronto in February, threw 20 pitches. Barring a setback, Schneider said he will repeat the workout but with more pitches over the weekend.

“It felt good,” Scherzer, 40, said. “I’ve gotten all the inflammation out, so I can finally grip the ball again and not blow out my shoulder. But I’m not celebrating this until I’m back starting in a major league game.”

Scherzer has taken two cortisone injections to relieve inflammation in the thumb this season. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list earlier this week and is not eligible to be activated until May 29.

He went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for Texas last season, starting the year on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He said Tuesday that his problematic right thumb, which also impacted his 2022 and 2023 seasons, was just as big of an issue in 2024.

“This is what knocked me out in 2023, and (I had it) all of last year,” Scherzer said. “It wasn’t so much the back injury, it was this thumb injury giving me all the fits in the world. I thought I addressed it. I thought I had done all the grip-strength work, but I came into spring training, and it popped back out.”

Scherzer left his debut start with the Blue Jays against Baltimore on March 29 after three innings because of soreness in his right lat muscle. He said after the game that his thumb issue was to blame for that soreness.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb