Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider had a number of injury updates on Monday and not all of them were positive.

Righty Ryan Burr, who was transferred to the 60-day injured list at the end of April, has experienced a setback in his recovery.

Burr, who turns 31 on Wednesday, felt soreness in his shoulder and will be returning to Toronto to be examined.

A native of Highlands Ranch, CO, Burr appeared in 34 games for the Blue Jays last season. He was 0-2 with a 4.13 earned run average and 1.255 WHIP over 32.2 innings of work.

Elsewhere, Erik Swanson is nearing a return to the big league roster. The 31-year-old righty was transferred to the 60-day IL earlier this month.

Schneider said that Swanson will be pitching in a rehab game with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Monday. It will be Swanson's second rehab stint with the team. He previously made two appearances for the Bisons earlier this month. The native of Fargo, ND is coming off of two outings with the Florida State League Dunedin Blue Jays last week.

Swanson has made 114 appearances for the team over two seasons after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Infielder Andres Gimenez remains in Florida and the team hopes he can get into a rehab game this week.

Gimenez, 26, was placed on the 10-day IL on May 9 with a quad strain.

Acquired in the offseason from the Cleveland Guardians, Gimenez was batting .195 with 25 hits, three home runs, 10 runs batted in and a .577 OPS in 36 games.

Reliever Yimi Garcia was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday with a right shoulder impingement. Schneider says the 34-year-old reliever received a cortisone shot in his shoulder and will be shut down for a few days. A timeline for his recovery will become more clear upon his resumption of throwing.

The Jays (25-27) are coming off of a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. They open a three-game set with the Texas Rangers (26-28) on Monday at Globe Life Field.