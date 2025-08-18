Shane Bieber is headed back to the Show.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday the 2020 American League Cy Young winner will make his team and season debut on Friday night against the Miami Marlins.

Bieber, 30, was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline. He last pitched on Apr. 2, 2024. Two days later, he was shut down for the season and underwent Tommy John surgery.

Bieber has made seven rehab appearances in 2025, including three with the Jays' Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons.

A native of Orange, CA, Bieber is set to enter his eighth big league campaign.

For his career, the two-time All-Star is 62-32 in 136 appearances, including 134 starts, with an earned-run average of 3.22 and a WHIP of 1.115 over 843.0 innings of work. Bieber has struck out 958 batters and walked 188.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays (73-52) open up a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-73) later on Monday.