Yariel Rodriguez's first start with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons was a good one.

The 27-year-old Cuban righty threw 55 pitches over four scoreless innings, walking one batter and striking out six.

Yariel Rodríguez had a great debut in Triple-A Buffalo today:



4 IP • 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 6 K

• 55 pitches



There's such a personality to Rodriguez's pitching. He was going right after hitters. Here's a swinging third strike on a hesitation splitter... #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/e1rrHosRED — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 2, 2024

Rodriguez did not surrender a hit against the Worcester Red Sox during Tuesday's matinee.

A native of Camaguey, Rodriguez threw 34 pitches for strikes. He left the game with it still scoreless.

Rodriguez did not play in 2023, but spent the previous three seasons in Japan with the Chunichi Dragons.

He signed a five-year, $32 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in the offseason.