Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann turned in four strong innings in his Triple-A debut Friday night for the Buffalo Bisons.

The 21-year-old left-hander struck out six and allowed no earned runs, two hits and two walks, throwing 41 of his 75 pitches for strikes against the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed one unearned run in the first inning and came out of the game with the Bisons up 3-1.

Tiedemann sustained a bicep injury on May 4 that held him out of action until early August. He had a 4.05 ERA in 14 minor league starts split across three levels coming into Friday's outing.

The No. 1 prospect on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list released earlier this year, Tiedemann is scheduled to pitch in the Arizona Fall League with the Bisons' season coming to an end on Sunday.

This is his second full season pitching professionally after being selected by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Golden West College in Huntington Beach, Calif.