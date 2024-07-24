Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann is getting second and third opinions on his injured left elbow this week, reports TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

The 21-year-old left-hander is scheduled to see Dr. Keith Meister in Texas and Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California, Mitchell reports.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters last Friday that Tiedemann was set to have another opinion on his injured arm in the coming days.

Tiedemann left his start on July 10 at Triple-A Buffalo with forearm tightness. He exited after throwing 27 pitches in the first inning, allowing one run on one hit alongside three walks and one strikeout. Mitchell noted at the time that Tiedemann's velocity was down during the outing.

The Long Beach, Calif. native has missed time twice this season due to elbow and forearm discomfort and owns a 6.00 ERA over four Triple-A starts.

Tiedemann was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Lakewood High School in California and was the No. 1 player on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list from January.

Jays pitching prospects Brandon Barriera, Adam Macko, Landen Maroudis and Kendry Rojas have also dealt with arm injuries this season.