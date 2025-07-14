Alek Manoah's return to action ended after five batters on Monday.

The Toronto Blue Jays righty made his return from Tommy John surgery with the Florida Complex League Blue Jays against the Detroit Tigers' FCL affiliate.

Manoah, 27, went a third of an inning, allowing four runs (three earned) on a hit and two walks. He threw 22 pitches with 10 for strikes.

An American League Cy Young Award finalist in 2022, Manoah last pitched on May 29, 2024. He then underwent surgery on June 18.

Manoah began throwing off of a mound in March.

A native of Homestead, FL, Manoah was originally taken with the 11th overall pick of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft out of West Virginia.

For his career, Manoah is 29-20 with an earned run average of 3.34 and 1.164 WHIP in 420.0 innings pitched across 75 starts over four seasons. He's struck out 412 batters and walked 158.

There is currently no timetable on Manoah's potential return to the big leagues.