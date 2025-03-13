Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer had an MRI that revealed nothing serious in his injured right thumb, manager John Schneider told reporters via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Scherzer was originally supposed to pitch Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles but had his start pushed earlier this week.

Schneider said Scherzer is playing catch and expects to be back on a mound Friday or Saturday. The Blue Jays also believe the injury is not related to the nerve injury that limited him last season while with the Texas Rangers.

The 40-year-old has impressed in three starts this spring, allowing just two earned runs in nine innings while touching the mid-90s with his fastball.

Scherzer made nine starts last season with the Rangers, going 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA. The Blue Jays signed him to a one-year, $15.5 million deal in January.

The Blue Jays will open the 2025 season at home against the Baltimore Orioles on March 27.