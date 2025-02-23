FORT MYERS - The Toronto Blue Jays scored six runs in the ninth inning and hung on for an 8-7 pre-season win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at JetBlue Park.

Paxton Schultz gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth before getting Marcelo Mayer to ground out to end it.

Alan Roden had two doubles for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Red Sox 14-11. Alex Bregman homered for Boston.

Toronto starter Yariel Rodriguez gave up two earned runs and three hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Boston starter Garrett Crochet struck out four and allowed three hits over 1 2/3 frames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.