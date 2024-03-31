Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has been scratched with neck spasms for Sunday's series-finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, it was announced prior to first pitch.

Ernie Clement will take Bichette's spot at shortstop and hit sixth. Bichette was originally slated to bat third and play short but the Jays amended their lineup about one hour before the start of Sunday's game.

Bichette was 0-for-4 in Saturday's 5-1 loss and is 2-for-12 with two RBIs and a run scored in the season's first three games of 2024. He hit .306 with 20 homers and 73 RBI in 135 games last season.

After cruising to an 8-2 victory on Opening Day, the Blue Jays have dropped back-to-back games, losing 8-2 Friday and falling 5-1 Saturday evening.

Toronto will head to Houston on Monday to begin a series with the Astros. They will host the Seattle Mariners in their home opener on April 8.