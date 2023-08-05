Danny Jansen was removed from the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup for Saturday afternoon's game against the Boston Red Sox because of right wrist inflammation, the team announced.

Jansen was originally supposed to bat fifth and catch. He will be replaced in the lineup by Alejandro Kirk.

UPDATE: C Danny Jansen was removed from today's starting lineup with right wrist inflammation. pic.twitter.com/Fydc1kBy78 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 5, 2023

Jansen, 28, caught all nine innings and went 2-for-5 at the plate during Toronto's series-opening win against the Red Sox Friday night.

The Elmhurst, Ill., native has been steady for the Jays in his sixth MLB season, slashing .228/.290/.478 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 72 games.

The Blue Jays enter play Saturday at 61-50, good for a three-game lead on the Red Sox (57-52) for the final American League Wild Card spot.