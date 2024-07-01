The Toronto Blue Jays have scratched first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the starting lineup because of right finger discomfort.

Guerrero was hit in the hand by Gerrit Cole during Sunday's finale against the New York Yankees. He initially remained in the game but was pinch hit for by Davis Schneider in the eighth inning.

Guerrero has been on a tear of late, raising his slash line to .297/.375/.471 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI.

The Blue Jays enter play Monday last in the American League East division at 38-45.