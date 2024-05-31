Sources tell TSN's Scott Mitchell that the Toronto Blue Jays are seeking a second opinion on the injured elbow of righty starter Alek Manoah.

The current expectation is that Manoah will miss an extended period of time, sources tell Mitchell.

Manoah, 26, exited Wednesday night's start against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning. After throwing a sinker to Dominic Fletcher, Manoah got off the mound in obvious discomfort and left the game. The Jays went on to win the game, 3-1, and complete a three-game sweep.

After the game, Manoah revealed he felt discomfort in his previous start against the Detroit Tigers, but did not think the issue was anything too serious.

“I just mentally told myself, ‘Stop thinking about it,’” Manoah said. “It’s just a little achy. It’s fine. It mostly bothered me when I extend, so I think that mentally, when I told myself not to think about it, I didn’t guard it and I got more extension than I was on the previous pitches."

Through five starts this season, Manoah is 1-2 with a 3.70 earned run average and 1.027 WHIP over 24.1 innings pitched.

After an All-Star season in 2022 that saw him named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award, Manoah endured a difficult 2023 campaign in which he was removed from the Jays' rotation and demoted to the minor leagues.

Manoah did not pitch last season after August 10.

The Blue Jays (26-29) open a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-30) at Rogers Centre on Friday.