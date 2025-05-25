TORONTO - Catcher Ali Sánchez has been selected to the Major League roster and will be active for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a corresponding move, the Jays placed Tyler Heineman on the seven-day injured list due to a concussion, retroactive to Friday.

Toronto signed Sánchez to a minor-league contract in December and assigned him to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Sánchez spent the 2024 season with the Miami Marlins, playing 31 games in the majors.

The 28-year-old had four runs batted in during that stretch.

Toronto also designated left-hander Josh Walker for assignment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2025.