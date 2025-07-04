The Toronto Blue Jays made a move in their bullpen on Friday afternoon ahead of opening a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels.

The American League East leaders selected the contract of righty Lazardo Estrada from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and demoted lefty Justin Bruihl in a corresponding move.

Outfielder Anthony Santander was moved to the 60-day injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Estrada, 26, has made 15 starts for the Bisons this season. He is 2-4 with an earned run average of 4.75 and 1.368 WHIP over 60.2 innings pitched. He's struck out 66 batters and walked 21.

A native of La Habana, Cuba, Estrada was originally signed by the team in 2018.

Bruihl, 28, had made four appearances for the team. He had a 2.70 ERA and 1.200 WHIP over 3.1 innings of work.

Santander, 30, is in the first year of a five-year, $92.5 million deal. He was initially placed on the injured list on May 30.