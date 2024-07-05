The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-hander Ryan Burr from Triple-A Buffalo and sent down righty Jose Cuas, it was announced Friday evening.

Burr will be active for Toronto's series-opener in Seattle against the Mariners Friday.

Cuas, 30, has appeared in three games for the Jays since being claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs last week. His most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros was notable, becoming the first pitcher since 1901 to hit two batters while throwing three pitches or fewer. Cuas allowed one hit, one intentional walk, and hit two batters prior to being removed after three pitches. He has an 8.22 ERA in 12 games so far this season split between the Cubs and Jays.

Burr, 30, has appeared in three games with Toronto this season, pitching to a 4.91 ERA spread across 3.2 innings. He previously spent parts of four seasons with the Chicago White Sox from 2018 to 2022.

The Blue Jays (39-48) enter play Friday last in the American League East and sit 8.5 games back of the final American League wild-card playoff spot.