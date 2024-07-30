The Toronto Blue Jays have sent newly-acquired right-hander Jake Bloss to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled righty Yariel Rodriguez and infielder Luis De Los Santos, it was announced Tuesday.

Bloss, 23, was acquired by the Jays Monday along with Joey Loperfido and Will Wagner in exchange for Yusei Kikuchi.

He has appeared in three games with the Astros this season, going 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA.

Rodriguez started the opening game of Monday's doubleheader in Baltimore against the Orioles and did not get out of the first inning, allowing four runs (three earned) in an eventual 11-5 loss. He was allowed to rejoin the Jays at the MLB level because of Monday evening's trade.

Rodriguez is 1-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 10 outings so far this season, his first in MLB since joining the Jays this past off-season.

De Los Santos is slashing .259/.392/.481 with four homers and 13 RBI in 32 games so far this season across three minor league levels.