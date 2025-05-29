The Toronto Blue Jays completed a trade with the Phillies on Thursday, sending left-handed pitcher Josh Walker to Philadelphia in exchange for cash considerations.

Walker was optioned to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Walker pitched in three games for the Blue Jays this season (one start) and held a 7.20 earned-run average over 5.0 innings.

He previously spent two seasons with the New York Mets, and owns a 6.59 ERA over 27.1 major-league innings.

Toronto had designated the 30-year-old for assignment on Sunday.