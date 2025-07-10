The Toronto Blue Jays completed a trade on Thursday, sending minor league outfielder Will Robertson to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Robertson, 27, made his major league debut for the Blue Jays on June 15, and appeared in three games for the team before he was sent back down to the minors to make space for Nathan Lukes to return from the injured list.

In three games, Robertson hit .100 (1-for-10) with a run batted in, a walk and seven strikeouts.

Robertson was selected by the Blue Jays in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Creighton University, and spent all six years of his professional career in the Blue Jays organization.

In 62 games at Triple A this year, Robertson hit .292 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI.