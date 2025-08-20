The Toronto Blue Jays made a roster move following the team's 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

The team demoted reliever Braydon Fisher to Triple-A Buffalo. The move comes with Shane Bieber set to be activated in time for Friday's game with the Miami Marlins.

Fisher, 25, worked a third of an inning on Wednesday, recording a strikeout.

A native of League City, TX, Fisher made his major league debut for the team in May.

Prior to Wednesday's game, Fisher had made 40 appearances for the team. going 4-0 with a 3.05 earned run average and WHIP of 1.017 over 38.1 innings pitched. He struck out 49 batters and walked 12.

Bieber, 30, was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline. He is set to make his team and season debut on Friday after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery.