The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to trade right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Mason McCoy, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Thornton, 29, was designated for assignment last week when the Blue Jays acquired reliever Genesis Cabrera from the St. Louis Cardinals. He had a 1.69 earned runs average in 5.1 innings pitched this season for Toronto.

McCoy, 28, has spent each of the past three seasons at AAA with the Tacoma Rainiers and the Norfolk Tides, who are affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 87 games this season, McCoy has a .234 batting average with 11 home runs. McCoy has started 75 games at shortstop, eight at second base and four at third this season.

McCoy has yet to make his major league debut, and was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Orioles.