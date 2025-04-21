The Toronto Blue Jays have sent left-hander Easton Lucas to Triple-A Buffalo after he struggled Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

Left-hander Josh Walker was recalled Monday in a corresponding move.

Lucas lasted just 1.2 innings Sunday, allowing six earned runs in an eventual 8-3 loss. He struck out five but surrendered seven hits, including two home runs, along with two walks.

The outing was Lucas' second-straight clunker as he allowed eight earned runs in five innings against the Atlanta Braves in a game earlier last week. Those two outings brought his season ERA all the way up to 7.41 after a pair of impressive outings earlier in the month to begin his season.

The 28-year-old Lucas joined the Jays after being selected off waivers from the Detroit Tigers last August. He pitched for the Oakland A's, Tigers and Jays last season, posting a 10.80 ERA in eight total appearances.

Walker, 30, pitched for the New York Mets the previous two seasons and joined the Jays on a one-year deal in December. He has a 6.45 ERA in 24 total big-league games.

The Blue Jays (12-10) will begin a three-game series against the Astros in Houston Monday night.