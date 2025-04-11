The Toronto Blue Jays series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday has been postponed due to inclement weather, the teams announced.

In a post on social media, the Orioles announced that the game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, July 29.

Toronto wrapped up a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday where they lost in the finale but took three of four overall.

Entering play on Friday, the Blue Jays are tied with the New York Yankees atop the American League East standings at 8-6, while the Orioles sit at the bottom of the standings at 5-8.

The two teams will begin a two-game series on Saturday. Baltimore and Toronto split a four-game series to open the season in March.