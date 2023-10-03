The Toronto Blue Jays have announced their lineup for their Wild-Card opener against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Right fielder George Springer will bat leadoff. followed by Brandon Belt, who will serve as the team's designated hitter. First baseman Vladimir Guerroro Jr. will bat third, followed by shortstop Bo Bichette and second baseman Cavan Biggio.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk bats sixth, followed Centrefielder Kevin Kiermaier and third baseman Matt Chapman, with left fielder Daulton Varsho hitting ninth.

Kevin Gausman will start for the Blue Jays after posting a 12-9 record in the regular season with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.

Right-hander Pablo Lopez, who went 11-8 with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP, will start for Minnesota.

The Twins previously announced their starting lineup is as follows:

Edouard Julien (L) 2B

Jorge Polanco (S) 3B

Royce Lewis (R) DH

Max Kepler (L) RF

Alex Kirilloff (L) 1B

Carlos Correa (R) SS

Ryan Jeffers (R) C

Matt Wallner (L) LF

Michael A. Taylor (R) CF