The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are set to close out their three-game set under the sun.

The team announced their Thursday matinee will be played with an open roof at the Rogers Centre.

It marks the first time that the Dome has been opened in 2025. Toronto is expected to see a high of 21 degrees Celsius on Thursday afternoon.

After losing Tuesday night's game 11-9 to the Rays, the Blue Jays bounced back with a 3-1 win on Wednesday night to return to the .500 mark at 21-21.

The Jays will stay in Toronto after Thursday's game to open a three-game "Rivalry Weekend" series with the Detroit Tigers.