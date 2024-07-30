There were no major surprises for the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline this season.

With the team out of contention in the American League standings, Toronto looked to rebuild their farm system by trading away big leaguers on expiring deals.

By and large, they were able to accomplish that, as eight major leaguers were dealt in exchange for 14 players in the past week.

"What I like is over the course of these deals, [the Blue Jays] brought in left-handed bats, switch hitters and a lot of position players, which is what the organization needs right now," said TSN MLB Insider Steve Phillips. "They need to improve offence, they need some bats in the organization, and I thought they maximized this market well."

Among the hitters dealt were catcher Danny Jansen, set to become a free agent at the end of the season, utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was in the first year of a two-year deal signed in the off-season, infielder Justin Turner and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, both playing on one-year deals.

They also traded away relief pitchers Yimi Garcia, Nate Pearson and Trevor Richards, along with starter Yusei Kikuchi - only Pearson was not on an expiring contract of the three.

The big haul of the eight trades comes from the Houston Astros for Kikuchi - Toronto received pitcher Jake Bloss, Houston's No. 2 ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, outfielder Joey Loperfido, their No. 3-ranked prospect and infield prospect Will Wagner.

Bloss is highlighted by many as a potential star, and immediately ascended to the No. 3 spot in the Blue Jays' farm system.

"When you look at what he's able to do and what he brings to this system, it's immediate impact," MLB.com's Keegan Matheson said of Bloss in an appearance on OverDrive on TSN1050.

Of the Blue Jays' top-five ranked pitching prospects, only Ricky Tiedemann, who is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery that will significantly delay his development, has advanced beyond Double-A at this point.

Loperfido, who made his MLB debut earlier this season and has hit .236 in 38 games with Houston, can also contribute in the near future.

"When you include Loperfido, Wagner ... It's miles beyond what I thought the Blue Jays would get," Matheson said.

Charles McAdoo, the No. 29 prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates system that was acquired in the Kiner-Falefa deal, has hit 14 home runs in 87 games split between High-A and Double-A this season.

"McAdoo has legitimate power upside and exciting physical tools. He is instantly one of Toronto's highest-upside hitting prospects," Matheson said.

Jonatan Clase, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Garcia, is the No. 8 prospect in the updated Blue Jays farm system.

Clase, who has spent time in left field and centre field but was blocked by superstar Julio Rodriguez in Seattle, made his MLB debut earlier this season and hit .195 in 41 at-bats.

"The Mariners farm system is really good, and I really like Clase. He can run, he's got some pop in his bat ... I think he's a really nice pick up," said Phillips.

In a last-second deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays sent Kiermaier in exchange for recently-DFAed relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough.

The veteran has an earned-run average of 3.74 in 32 games with the Dodgers this season and can help stabilize a bullpen that lost three arms in the last week and is still awaiting the return of closer Jordan Romano from injury.

In all, the Blue Jays trade deadline featured the following deals:

The Blue Jays continue their season with a series in Baltimore against the Orioles. At 50-57 entering play on Tuesday, they're ahead of only the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics in the American League standings.

For a full recap of the MLB trade deadline action, check the TSN MLB Trade Tracker.