Bo Bichette will once again don the colours of Brazil.

The Toronto Blue Jays shortstop tells MLB.com's Ayako Oikawa that he intends to join his brother, Dante Bichette Jr., on Brazil's team at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

"It means a lot to our whole family," Bichette said. "We want to do our best to contribute to the team's victory and draw some attention to Brazilian baseball."

Bichette's mother, Mariana, hails from Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Both brothers took part in the qualifying for the 2017 WBC with Brazil ultimately falling to Israel in the semi-finals of the Qualifier 4 division.

A native of Orlando, Bichette is currently in his seventh big-league season.

A two-time All-Star, Bichette is batting .290 with 36 hits, 13 runs batted in and a .689 OPS over 124 at-bats in 29 games in 2025.

The 26-year-old Bichette is set to become a free agent at season's end.