The Toronto Blue Jays are shutting down closer Jordan Romano for a few days because of soreness he felt following long toss on Friday, manager John Schneider told reporters Saturday.

Romano has not pitched since May 29, heading to the 15-day injured list on June 1 with an elbow injury. Schneider said at the time of the injury that Romano's elbow was structurally sound.

It's been a struggle so far in 2024 for the Markham, Ont., native. He's posted a 6.59 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 13.2 innings spread out over 15 appearances, saving eight of his nine chances.

An All-Star the last two years, Romano has posted an ERA under 3.00 in four consecutive seasons.

The Blue Jays (35-40) enter play Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians last in the American League East Division, five-and-a-half games back of the final AL wild card playoff spot.