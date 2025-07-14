The Toronto Blue Jays signed reliever Joe Mantiply to a minor-league deal on Sunday, according to Major League Baseball's transaction log.

A 34-year-old lefty from Danville, VA, Mantiply was an All-Star in 2022.

Mantiply was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on June. He appeared in 10 games for the team this season, posting a mark of 0-1 with an earned run average of 15.83 and 3.000 WHIP over 9.2 innings pitched. He struck out eight batters and walked three.

Mantiply was in his eighth big league season and sixth with the Diamondbacks, having also spent time with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

In his 2022 All-Star season, Mantiply was 2-5 with a 2.85 ERA and 1.083 WHIP over 60.0 IP in 69 appearances. He had 61 punch-outs to six walks.

For his career, Mantiply has a record of 11-13 with a 4.54 ERA and WHIP of 1.347 over 216.0 IP in 256 appearances.