The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on Minor League contracts with invites to 2025 spring training with catcher Christian Bethancourt and left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady.

Bethancourt, 33, split last season between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs, hitting .209 with five home runs and 22 RBI in 62 games. In 428 career MLB games with the Marlins, Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics, and Tampa Bay Rays, he has batted .229 with 60 doubles, 35 home runs, 135 RBI, and a total of 58 runners caught stealing.

Lovelady, 29, made 35 combined appearances with the Cubs and Rays last season, 28 of which came with the Rays. He compiled a 4.46 ERA, 1..31 WHIP and 26 strikeouts over 34.1 innings between the two teams. The Hinesville, Ga. native has a career 4.98 ERA over 99.1 major league innings with the Rays, Cubs, and Kansas City Royals.