The Toronto Blue Jays have signed pitcher Trey Yesavage to an MLB contract worth $4.18 million, according to Jim Callis of MLB.com.

Yesavage, 21, was drafted 20th overall by the Blue Jays in the 2024 MLB Draft in July.

“Trey’s somebody we’ve liked for a couple years now dating back to his sophomore year where we got to see him pitch quite a bit as an underclassman and somebody we’ve followed closely,” Blue Jays director of amateur scouting Shane Farrell told TSN's Scott Mitchell on July 14. “As our pick was getting closer and he remained on the board, it was a decision we were really happy to make.”

The 6-foot-4 righty pitched for East Carolina of the NCAA last season going 11-1 with a 2.03 earned-run average in 93.1 innings pitched with 135 strikeouts.

“[He's a] big, physical right-handed starter with three above-average pitches,” Farrell said. “He’s proven to be durable and held good workloads through his time at East Carolina and he’s shown the secondary pitches and fastball quality are really strong and we’re thrilled to be able to add him.”