The Toronto Blue Jays have signed left-handed relief pitcher Josh Walker to a one-year deal worth $760,000, the team announced on Friday.

Walker, 30, pitched with the New York Mets in the major leagues in 2024, where he held an earned-run average of 5.11 over 10 games. He was demoted to Triple A after a difficult appearance on June 1, and was subsequently traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates before the trade deadline.

In 33 games in the minors split between the Syracuse Mets and Indianapolis Indians, Walker held a 4.06 ERA with 50 strikeouts across 37.2 innings pitched.

The 6-6, 225lb. native of Otisville, NY, was selected by the Mets in the 37th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of New Haven, making his MLB debut for the team in 2023.

The team also announced that right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner was designated for assignment.