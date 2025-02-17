The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander Jacob Barnes to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training, it was announced Monday.

The 34-year-old Barnes briefly spent time with the Jays during the 2021 season, going 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in 10 outings.

Barnes played last season with the Washington Nationals, going 8-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 63 appearances. He struck out 55 hitters in 66.0 innings and had a WHIP of 1.31.

The St. Petersburg, Fla., native has spent parts of nine seasons in MLB and owns a career ERA of 4.68. He's spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees in addition to the Jays and Nats.