The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with RHP Eric Pardinho, LHP Eric Lauer, and catcher Ali Sanchez on minor league contracts with invites to 2025 Major League Spring Training.

Pardinho, 23, appeared in 45 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season, posting a 3.25 ERA and a 28.1 per cent strikeout rate. The Lucelia, Brazil native was originally signed by the Jays as an international free agent in 2017. He has made 119 career appearances (21 starts) across the BLue Jays system, going 13-7 with a 4.22 ERA in 232.2 innings.

Lauer, 29, made 19 appearances (16 starts) between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros Triple-A teams in 2024, compiling a 5.26 ERA. Lauer joined the Kia Tigers of the KBO in August and recording a 4.93 ERA in seven starts. The lefty has a career 4.30 ERA in 596.2 MLB innings with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Sanchez, 27, played 31 games with the Miami Marlins this past season, slashing .167/.211/.191. Across parts of three big league seasons, he has appeared in a total of 38 MLB contests with the Mets, Cardinals, and Marlins