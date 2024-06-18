The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed starter James Kaprielian to a minor-league deal, according to the team's transactions page.

Kaprielian, 30, spent the past four seasons with the Oakland Athletics with whom he underwent shoulder surgery last August.

He appeared in 14 games in 2023, going 2-6 with a 6.43 earned run average and 1.590 WHIP over 61.0 innings pitched.

Originally taken with the 16th overall pick of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft out of UCLA by the New York Yankees, Kaprielian was traded to the A's in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Sonny Gray to the Bronx.

In 66 games across four seasons, including 58 starts, Kaprielian is 15-20 with a 4.61 ERA and 1.349 WHIP over 318.0 IP. He struck out 282 batters and walked 133.