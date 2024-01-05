The Toronto Blue Jays announced the signings of righty Paolo Espino and catcher Payton Henry to minor-league deals on Friday.

Both players have also been invited to spring training.

The deal for Espino was previously reported last month by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

A 36-year-old native of Panama City, Espino has 94 games of major league experience over four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals with whom he spent the last three campaigns.

Espino made three appearances for the team in 2023. For his career, Espino is 5-14 with an earned run average of 5.01 and a 1.354 WHIP over 257.0 innings pitched.

Henry, 26, appeared in 20 games over two seasons with the Miami Marlins in 2020 and 2021, recording eight hits in 43 at-bats.

The native of American Fork, UT spent last season with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate Nashville Sounds.