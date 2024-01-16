The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander Alan Zhang Carter to a minor league contract, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Carter, 26 pitched for China in last year's World Baseball Classic, appearing in two games and recording an 8.31 ERA.

Nightengale notes that Carter reinvented himself at Tread Athletics in North Carolina after going undrafted.

A native of Singapore, Carter split last season between the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers and Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, combining to go 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA. Carter struck out 38 batters in 28.2 innings and had a WHIP of 1.64, walking 5.7 batters per nine innings.

Carter played collegiately at Columbus State University in Columbus, Ga., and at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.