The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million contract.

Hoffman, 32, made 68 appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, posting a 2.17 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 89 strikeouts in 66.1 innings. He also recorded 10 saves.

“We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen. His arsenal, strike throwing, and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better,” said Ross Atkins, EVP of Baseball Operations & General Manager. “Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us this season. His track record, competitiveness, and experience make him a great complement to this group. We look forward to welcoming him, his wife Marissa, and their children Tytan, Houstyn, Jetsyn, and Lennyn to Toronto.”

The 6-foot-5 righty was originally selected ninth overall by the Jays in the 2014 MLB Draft before being traded to the Colorado Rockies as part of the package that helped the Jays acquire shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

The Latham, NY, native has played 256 career MLB games (50 starts) between the Rockies, Cincinnati Reds, and Phillies, recording a 4.82 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 479 strikeouts in 467 innings.