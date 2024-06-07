Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah is scheduled to have UCL surgery on June 17, according to manager John Schneider.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports that the team is unsure whether it will be Tommy John surgery or a less-invasive internal brace procedure.

Manoah departed his start against the Chicago White Sox on May 29 with two out in the second inning, and was placed on the 15-day injured list two days later with right elbow discomfort.

The 26-year-old made five starts for the Blue Jays this season after his debut was delayed due to right shoulder inflammation in spring training. He pitched to a 3.70 earned run average with 26 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.

The surgery likely signals the end of Manoah's season, and he'll look to get back on track in 2025 after 2023 essentially became a lost season due to injury and performance problems.

The 6-foot-6 righty finished third in American League Cy Young voting in 2022, when he held a 2.24 ERA over 196.2 innings, but struggled mightily last season, pitching to a 5.87 ERA over 87.1 innings.

In his career, Manoah has a 3.34 ERA with 412 strikeouts in 420.0 innings. Toronto opens a series with the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 30-32, sitting last place in the AL East.