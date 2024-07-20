Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette is set to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a right calf strain.

Bichette, 26, was lifted from Friday’s game in the sixth inning after limping out of the batter’s box, and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday morning. Further testing revealed a moderate strain, and as a result, Bichette will likely be out until mid-August at the earliest.

This marks the shortstop’s second IL stint in as many months with the same calf. Bichette also sat out the team’s final four games prior to the All-Star break due to right calf discomfort.

“I just feel bad for him. It sucks for him and for us," said manager John Schneider after Friday's 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The two-time AL hits leader is batting .223 with four home runs and 30 runs batted in across 79 games played this season.

Toronto will look to avoid a series sweep at the hands of the Tigers on Sunday.