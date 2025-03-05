Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will get a turn at third base for the Blue Jays against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Guerrero has made five starts at first base and one start as designated hitter in Spring Training this year. The 25-year-old slugger has primarily played first base since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but played third base coming up through the minor leagues.

Guerrero struggled at third in 94 starts in his debut season in 2019, committing 17 errors for a .936 fielding percentage - far below the league-average fielding percentage at the position of .957.

In an effort to allow for more lineup flexibility a season ago, Guerrero made 11 starts at third base. He indicated that he was interested in more playing time at third moving forward.

“I signed as a third baseman, so it is my favorite position … but I’m the kind of person and player who thinks that if you can play both corners, first and third the right way, that will give your manager and your team more options," Guerrero said in June last year after making his first start of the season at the hot corner.

"Regardless of if third is my favourite position, I’ll be prepared. First or third, wherever the team needs me.”

Guerrero earned a Gold Glove award at first base in 2022, and has generally been solid at the spot. But there are a number of bats without a true defensive position the Blue Jays are expected to roster in 2025, including Will Wagner, Davis Schneider, Addison Barger and Orelvis Martinez. The more positions a player can play, the more options they have to get into the lineup or allow for lineup mainstays to take a day of rest.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated Guerrero's ability to play third base may be more about late-game scenarios. MLB.com's Keegan Matheson adds that Guerrero may "make the odd start [at third base]," but there's no clear option that would play at first base to bump Guerrero over to third.

Guerrero's contract status loomed large over the Blue Jays this off-season, and the two sides did not come to an agreement on an extension.

"This is business. It's hard," Guerrero said via interpreter Hector Lebron after his self-imposed Feb. 18 deadline for an extension passed. "They're trying to do their part and I tried to do my part. No hard feelings whatsoever."

"The door is open and always will be open," Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said of potential future talks. "Now and throughout the free agency process.

"But the sole focus for him, for the organization and for the team right now is to have a winning championship season."

Neither side got into specifics on dollar figures. Guerrero offered a one-word reply when asked whether the team got close to meeting his number: "No."

Guerrero Jr. figures to be heavily involved if the Blue Jays can challenge for a championship this season, as Shapiro alluded to. He finished sixth in American League MVP voting a season ago after hitting .323 with 30 home runs and 103 runs batted in.