In need of a win to keep their season alive Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will keep their same lineup for Game 2 of their Wild-Card series against the Minnesota Twins.

Right fielder George Springer will bat leadoff. followed by Brandon Belt, who will serve as the team's designated hitter. First baseman Vladimir Guerroro Jr. will bat third, followed by shortstop Bo Bichette and second baseman Cavan Biggio.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk bats sixth, followed by centrefielder Kevin Kiermaier and third baseman Matt Chapman, with left fielder Daulton Varsho hitting ninth.

Jose Berrios will start the must-win game for the Blue Jays. He went 11-12 in the regular season over 32 starts, finishing 10th in the AL with an ERA of 3.65. He had a WHIP of 1.19 with 184 strikeouts over 189 and two-thirds innings pitched.

The 29-year-old righty is seeking his first career postseason win, after going 0-1 in three games during his time with Minnesota before joining the Blue Jays.

Sonny Gray will start on the mound for the Twins. He posted an 8-8 record in the regular season, but shined with a 2.79 ERA, which was second-best to the American League behind New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Gray also ranked in the top 10 among American League pitchers in WHIP (1.147), hits per nine innings pitched (7.63), and wins above replacement (5.4), finishing second to Cole in that category as well.

The 33-year-old righty is 0-2 in his career in the postseason in four starts, but his stats paint a different story. Over those four games, Gray has a 2.95 ERA with a WHIP of 1.22 and 18 strikeouts over 21 and a third innings.

The Twins will made a minor change in the lineup, moving ​Matt Wallner up to seventh in the lineup, with catcher Ryan Jeffers dropping back to eighth:

Edouard Julien (L) 2B

Jorge Polanco (S) 3B

Royce Lewis (R) DH

Max Kepler (L) RF

Alex Kirilloff (L) 1B

Carlos Correa (R) SS

Matt Wallner (L) LF

Ryan Jeffers (R) C

Michael A. Taylor (R) CF