The Toronto Blue Jays had opportunities to score early in Wednesday's Game 2 but were unable to break through against Minnesota Twins starter Sonny Gray.

Toronto had runners on base in each of the first two innings but Gray struck out Cavan Biggio looking to end the threat in the first and induced a flyout from George Springer to escape the jam in the second.

The Blue Jays combined for three hits and drew a walk through their first two times up at bat in the must-win Game 2. The game sat tied 0-0 to begin the third inning with right-hander Jose Berrios on the mound for the Jays against his former team.

If necessary, the Blue Jays and Twins will play a deciding Game 3 Thursday afternoon at Target Field with the winner advancing to the American League Division Series.