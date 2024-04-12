The Toronto Blue Jays are calling up right handed pitcher Yariel Rodriguez from Triple-A Buffalo this weekend, manager John Schneider confirmed on Friday.

The 27-year-old has not allowed a run over two starts for the Bisons this season, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out 10.

Tomorrow’s starter is now ‘TBD’



Yariel Rodríguez will pitch in a long role, but the #BlueJays aren’t saying yet if that will be as the starter, a long reliever or in a planned piggyback role off Bowden Francis. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 12, 2024

The team does not currently have a starting pitcher listed for Saturday's game, the second in a two-game set against the Colorado Rockies, but Rodriguez is expected to feature in some form, whether that be as a starter or long reliever.

A native of Camaguey, Cuba, Rodriguez agreed to terms on a $32 million, five-year contract in February.

Rodriguez pitched for the Chunichi Dragons of the Nippon Baseball League in 2022, posting a 1.15 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 56 appearances, winning the league's Most Valuable Setup Man award.

The Blue Jays open their series with the Rockies on Friday night with Kevin Gausman (0-1, 9.53 ERA) on the bump, taking on Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.27 ERA).