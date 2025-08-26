The Toronto Blue Jays will open their 2026 regular season on Thursday, March 26 at home against the Athletics, it was announced Tuesday.

All 2026 MLB schedules were unveiled Tuesday afternoon, with the New York Yankees in San Francisco to kick off the 2026 MLB season a day earlier on March 25.

The Jays will play 52 games against opponents from the American League East in 2026 alongside 31 games against AL Central and AL West teams and 48 games against interleague opponents.

Toronto will once again play at home on Canada Day, taking on the New York Mets at Rogers Centre on July 1.

The Jays enter play Tuesday at 77-55 with a five-game lead in the AL East as they attempt to win their first division title since 2016.