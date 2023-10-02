Jose Berrios will get the start against his former team in Game 2 of the Toronto Blue Jays' best-of-three wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blue Jays announced earlier that ace Kevin Gausman would get the start in Tuesday's Game 1 in Minnesota.

Berrios, 29, has a strong bounce back season in 2023, posting an 11-12 record with a 3.65 ERA with 184 strikeouts over 32 starts and 189.2 innings pitched.

Earlier this season, Berrios allowed four hits over 5.2 scoreless innings during a 3-0 win against the Twins at Target Field on May 28.

The native of Puerto Rico posted a 5.23 ERA over 32 starts in 2022, the first season after signing a seven-year, $131 million contract in the prior off-season.

Berrios was acquired from the Twins ahead of the 2021 Trade Deadline and was a solid performer for the Blue Jays down the stretch as Toronto just missed October baseball that year.

Over six years in Minnesota, Berrios was named an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, posting a 55-43 record with a 4.08 ERA and 779 strikeouts in 781.1 innings of work.

Berrios pitched in three playoff games for the Twins, including two starts, recording a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings.