Trey Yesavage, the Toronto Blue Jays' top draft pick in 2024, made his professional baseball debut with the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday - with mixed results.

Yesavage went 3.2 innings, allowing two runs (both unearned) on one hit and six walks. He struck out four and his fastball reached 95mph in the outing.

The No. 2 prospect in the Blue Jays' system, per MLB Pipeline, and No. 85 prospect across the majors, walked three of the first four batters he faced before two runs scored on a fielding error by first baseman Brock Tibbitts.

The 21-year-old righty cleaned it up afterwards though, striking out two in a clean second inning before sitting down another in the third and fourth. He was pulled after walking his final two batters of the day, having thrown 32 of 68 pitches for strikes.

As TSN's Scott Mitchell noted in his Top 50 Blue Jays prospects of 2025 list, Yesavage has a chance to contribute to the Blue Jays rotation in the very near future as a polished prospect with a three-year stint at East Carolina in NCAA action.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson expects Yesavage to make a few more starts in Dunedin before a promotion to the High-A Vancouver Canadians awaits.

Yesavage pitched to a 2.03 earned-run average in his final season at East Carolina, and was selected 20th overall by the Blue Jays in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft.