TORONTO - Bo Bichette's two-run double sparked a four-run fifth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays opened a three-game series against the New York Yankees with a 4-1 win on Monday.

The win was the Blue Jays' 11th straight at home, a new club record.

Myles Straw hit an RBI single three batters later to drive home Bichette as Toronto (59-41) won its fourth straight. Leo Jimenez reached first on a throwing error in the next at bat, scoring Straw.

The win gave the Blue Jays a four-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East.

Kevin Gausman (7-7) was impressive, giving up the one run and striking out eight over seven innings of work. He allowed four hits and two walks.

Relievers Brendon Little, Yariel Rodriguez and Jeff Hoffman preserved the win.

Giancarlo Stanton's solo home run led off the fourth inning for New York (55-45).

Carlos Rodon (10-7) allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Scott Effross and JT Brubaker combined for three innings of scoreless relief.

TAKEAWAYS

Yankees: It was a rough fifth inning for the left side of New York's infield. Third baseman Oswald Peraza's throw to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was way off-line, turning what could have been a groundout into two bases for Myles Straw. In the next at bat, shortstop Anthony Volpe pulled Goldschmidt off the bag with his throw to allow Jimenez to reach safely and give Straw enough time to cross home.

Blue Jays: Toronto loaded the bases in the second and fourth innings but wasn't able to score any runners, squandering an opportunity to break the game wide open. Bichette's double brought the sold-out crowd of 41,786 to their feet and finally took advantage of a solid night at the plate.

KEY MOMENT

Gausman issued two balls to Jazz Chisholm Jr., in the third inning with two runners on base and the game scoreless. But the Blue Jays starter bore down, skimming the bottom of the zone with back-to-back four-seam fastballs then getting Chisholm out when the slugger bit on a splitter for a foul tip.

KEY STAT

Bichette entered the game hitting an impressive .394 with runners in scoring position. His two-run double brought him up to .400 with teammates on second or third base.

UP NEXT

Max Scherzer (1-0) gets the start as Toronto continues its three-game series against New York. The Jays have won 11 in a row at Rogers Centre.

Cam Schlittler (1-0) will take the mound for the Yankees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.

Note to readers:This is a corrected version of an earlier story. Oswald Peraza made the poor throw to first base on Myles Straw's hit in the fifth inning, not Anthony Volpe.