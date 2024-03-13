DUNEDIN, Fla. — Justin Turner kicked things off with a three-run homer in the opening inning and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to their third straight victory, topping the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 in pre-season action on Wednesday.

Eduardo Escobar added another three-run shot in the seventh inning, with Rafael Lantigua scoring another two runners with a single in the same frame.

Chris Bassitt (1-1) struck out nine batters, walked one and surrendered one hit and one run in 5 1/3 innings of work starting on the mound for Toronto (8-9).

Oneil Cruz, with a home run, Alika Williams and Shalin Polanco drove in runs for Pittsburgh (7-11).

Pirates starter Roansy Contreras (0-2) surrendered six walks, two hits and four runs along with three strikeouts in four innings.

The Blue Jays head to Fort Myers, Fla., to play the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.